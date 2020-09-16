Vineyard Haven library offers events

The Vineyard Haven library offers Advance Care Planning with Healthy Aging M.V. on Monday, Sept. 21, at 10 am. Sharing your wishes for end-of-life care can bring you closer to the people you love, a press release from the library says. The information is critically important, although no guide and no single conversation can cover all the decisions that you and your family may face. A conversation on the topic can provide a shared understanding of what matters most to you and your loved ones. This can make it easier to make decisions when the time comes, the release states. Register at https://bit.ly/3jvl0Ml.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 7 pm, the library hosts an online talk with Alice Early, author of “The Moon Always Rising.” The library describes the book as “a moving and lyrical novel that transports readers from lush tropics to rugged highlands and back again.” “The Moon Always Rising” explores how the power of forgiveness can help even the most damaged person fix whatever is broken.

For information on virtual library programs being offered statewide, visit the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners at libraries.state.ma.us/calendar.