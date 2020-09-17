Architect releases renderings of Tisbury School project

1 of 4

The Tisbury School architect Tappé Associates posted renderings of what Option 3 — the preferred option of the Tisbury School Building Committee — would look like ahead of Monday’s Zoom meeting at 7 pm. The estimated cost of the renovation and addition is $56.7 million, though school and town officials have said they’ll look at ways to pare that price down and ease the burden on property taxpayers. The Tisbury select board is also in talks with a financial planner to seek grants, chairman Jim Rogers told the board Tuesday night.

There are nine renderings in total that are posted on the Tisbury School Building Committee site. They include what outside elevations might look like, as well as a breakdown of the floor plans for the three floors.

The building committee is looking for a plan it can present to voters for a renovation and addition, after a plan to build a new $46 million school lost by 21 votes at the polls. That school building would have received $14 million in reimbursements from the state. Thus far, the renovation and addition has no commitment from the state for funding.