Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died

Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday from complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, according to published reports. Ginsburg was 87.

Reports of her death prompted immediate reaction. On Twitter, state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, wrote: “No no no no no no no.”

U.S. Rep. William Keating, D-Bourne, issued a statement. “I’m profoundly saddened by the loss of Justice Ginsburg. This diminutive woman in height was truly a giant, a Justice for the ages. She bridged the gap between young and old. She bridged the gap within the Court from discord to civility. For equality for women, equality for LGBTQ Americans, equality for us all – she set a standard for fairness and equal rights under the law.”

U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who blocked President Barack Obama’s appointment of Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court in his final year in office, has issued a statement, saying this time it’s different:

“In the last midterm election before Justice Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term,” McConnell said. “We kept our promise. Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year.

“By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise.

“President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

Laurence Tribe, Carl M. Loeb University Professor of Constitutional Law Emeritus at Harvard, and frequent Island visitor, tweeted: “The Constitution’s heart aches at Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing. My heart hurts too. Her contribution to our history will live as long as America lives. May she rest in peace and power. I pray for the soul of our nation.”