Can’t support parallel parking plan

To the Editor:

I wanted to comment about the new “street design” for Oak Bluffs. My concerns are: Will spaces be large enough to comfortably park large pickup trucks, like mine? And, with limited spaces, people will fight for a space. Everyone knows, to properly parallel park, you have to go past the stop and back in. This, I predict, will be a nightmare for some, as they try to back in, and the car behind them has pulled up too far, not giving them the room to maneuver. This will be even harder for the elderly who drive. It’s hard enough now, finding a place to park, but to lose 15 spaces is ridiculous.

Thank you for letting me vent.

Rob Gatchell

Oak Bluffs