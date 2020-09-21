Firefighters respond to Oak Bluffs brush fire

Updated 8:25 am

Firefighters from Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, and West Tisbury extinguished a brush fire near the Oak Bluffs Cemetery Monday morning.

The call came in around 7 am and firefighters had the fire, which scorched about an acre of land, under control by just before 8 am.

West Tisbury deployed both its brush breakers to the scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, according to interim Fire Chief Martin Greene.

This comes as Dukes County is under an elevated threat of fire. “The prolonged dry weather across southern New England has resulted in very low live and dead fuel moisture,” according to the National Weather Service. “With low relative humidity and gusty winds Monday, any fires which escape initial containment and become established, could potentially become serious. Consult your local fire warden if planning any outdoor burning on Monday.”