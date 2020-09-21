No new COVID-19 cases Monday

There were no new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported its first September case last Friday. That case marks 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the hospital began testing in March. In total, the hospital has tested 4,700 individuals with 4,643 negative results and 11 pending results.

TestMV, the asymptomatic testing site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, has tested 14,325 individuals with 26 positives, 13,805 negatives, and 494 pending results. The town of Aquinnah has tested 283 individuals with zero positive results, 278 negative results, and five pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health have confirmed another case, bringing the Island’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 72.

Through contact tracing, the cases of 25 individuals, or 34 percent of the Vineyard’s cases, have been linked to another individual. Only three of the cases are still being monitored by public health officials. All of the other cases are no longer symptomatic, and the patients have been released from isolation.

Due to the hospital, boards of health, and the town of Aquinnah all reporting their own data at different times of day, and due to some people being tested at multiple sites, exact numbers can be difficult to calculate.

Of the 73 confirmed cases, 46 are female and 27 are male. Of those, 17 of the cases are 50-59 years old, 16 are 20-29 years old, 11 cases are 60-69 years old, 13 are 30-39 years old, nine are 20 years old or younger, four are 40-49, and three are 70 years or older.

The boards of health previously reported four confirmed cases over the age of 70, but issued a correction on Monday stating that the individual was actually 69 years old.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 24. Of those, 21 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 14 are female and 10 are male. Of the 24 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, five are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, five are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and two are over the age of 70.

At the state level Monday, there were 244 newly reported cases, bringing the state’s total to 125,723. The state also continues to see COVID-19-related deaths. On Monday, 7 new deaths brought the total number to 9,107.