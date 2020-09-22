Deer program returns

Popular programs meant to offset food insecurity on the Vineyard and mitigate the tick population are returning for this year’s deer season. Archery and black powder hunters will be given a $100 subsidy for each tagged and dressed doe beyond the first three they bag during the season. Hunters will have the opportunity to donate the does to Island Grown Initiative, where the venison can be used to help those in need on the Vineyard. This year Islanders may be especially in need of food assistance, as the pandemic has “curtailed many Islanders’ seasonal work, and is certain to bring a significant increase in families needing food support,” according to a press release.

Hunters can turn in their does at the Community Deer Cooler, located on the grounds of the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Hall. All hunters can use the cooler to hang deer; however, a $50 fee will be assessed to hunters who are not donating deer or who are not Agricultural Society members. Agricultural Society members can hang deer for $20. The cooler is free for those donating deer. Deer can be deposited at the Community Deer Cooler between 4 and 8 pm from Oct. 5 to Dec. 31. Registration is required for all doe drop-offs.

“Deer that are donated and stored at the Community Deer Cooler must be field-dressed, skin on, properly tagged with the registration number written on the field tag, visible for inspection and attached to the animal,” a release states.

While this is the second year for the Community Deer Cooler, the Venison Donation Program is at the half-decade mark. “Last season, 22 deer were donated, and resulted in more than 600 pounds of venison distributed to families through the Island Food Pantry, Serving Hands, Councils on Aging, community suppers and other food equity providers,” a release states.

The Martha’s Vineyard Tick Program, which sponsors the Deer Subsidy Program, encourages hunters to donate their venison, according to the release. The Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard will again be the fiscal vehicle for the program, and will issue checks.

The tick program aims to cull the deer herd, and in theory, reduce the prevalence of ticks that feed and breed on those deer.

“This program recognizes that hunters spend resources and time tracking deer; the subsidy is meant to encourage hunters to take additional female deer,” a release states.

Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society president Brian Athearn stressed the sum paid to hunters was a subsidy, and should not be construed as a bounty. Athearn lauded the community spirit the programs showcase.

“This is such a great example of how organizations on the Island can join together to reach shared goals,” Island Grown Initiative executive director Rebecca Haag told The Times. “This represents the best of how all of us together can benefit the community.”