Edgartown sets scallop season dates

Dust off your dip nets and peep sights, because the Edgartown selectmen approved the recreational and commercial scallop seasons for this fall.

Shellfish constable Paul Bagnall told selectmen he spoke with shellfish committee members and recommended the season start similarly to last year.

Recreational season will start Thursday, Oct. 1, with a weekly limit of one level 10-gallon wash basket, including shells. There will be no dragging allowed in Cape Poge until dawn of Oct. 30.

Commercial harvest begins Monday, Nov. 2, with a daily limit of three level 10-gallon wash baskets, including shells. Harvest is allowed Monday through Friday.

Both scallop seasons will close on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

“We’re looking at somewhat of a better year, but certainly no banner year for scallops,” Bagnall said.

In other business, selectmen cut through two shade tree hearings, approving both — one for a decayed tree on Fuller Street, which will be replaced with a similar shade tree, and another on Plantingfield Way, which will be replaced on the same property to allow homeowners to install solar panels on the roof of their home.