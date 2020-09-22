Mansion House Health Club opens its doors

The Mansion House Health Club is welcoming back members after closing due to health restrictions during the pandemic.

Mansion House owner Susan Goldstein said that as a small, family-owned business, the entire staff there is dedicated to the health and well-being of everyone who walks through the doors.

“The people who work here have been our staff for 20 years, and are all equally dedicated to creating a safe and healthy place,” Goldstein said.

She noted that since the start of the mass closures of athletic facilities, the health club, and the hotel overall, have been following the commonwealth’s guidance.

“It is difficult when you are not one of the big box health clubs, but we have been creative in arranging some of our equipment, and are making sure to double down on our sanitation efforts that were already over the top,” Goldstein said.

She noted that the Mansion House Hotel won the 2020 AAA Best of Housekeeping award, and that kind of diligence carries over directly to the fitness center.

The health club has installed Lucite in between some of its equipment, and circles delineate where people can exercise safely while adhering to distancing measures. Machines are required to be wiped down after use, and regular cleaning of the facilities will be complemented by electrostatic fogging.

For members who couldn’t exercise at the health club during the closures, Goldstein said, they will have the total number of days during closure automatically added to their membership when they return to the health club.

“No one has been financially impacted by this closure, and so far it has been really great. Our members are respectful of the guidelines, and I think everyone appreciates the health club being open,” Goldstein said.

According to Goldtstein, Tisbury health agent Maura Valley came and did a thorough review of the facilities.

“Maura came over and was very pleased with everything we are doing. Our paramount concern throughout all this has been our staff and our community, so our methods of sanitation and cleanliness have always been stellar,” she said.

The pool and spa area opened as well, and members who use those facilities will be part of the 20-person maximum-occupancy limit for the space.

Equipment with high-touch surfaces that are difficult to clean, like balls, floats, or kickboards have been removed from the pool.

Goldstein highlighted health club fitness director Brenda Wallis for her dedication to the safety and success of the facility and its members. “She really is the key to all this. Everyone loves her, and she will be available to help members jump-start their fitness program after the closure. If anyone needs to learn how to use new equipment to meet their needs, she will be there,” Goldstein said.

Apart from Wallis, the health club has also hired “health club hosts” who assist in enforcing the mandatory mask policy, and help folks adhere to health protocols during peak times.

All mats have been removed from the exercise space, and exercise classes are currently inactive. A new list of policies and procedures for the health club reads, “We are hopeful that as Martha’s Vineyard continues to do well against this virus, we will be able to reopen group fitness classes.”

Visit the health club Facebook page for more information. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted based on current occupancy. Call the Mansion House at 508-693-2200 to reserve a space.