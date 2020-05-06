Mansion House wins housekeeping award

The Mansion House Inn in Vineyard Haven is the winner of the AAA Best of Housekeeping award for 2020.

The award is given out to the top 25 percent of the more than 27,000 hotels inspected and approved by the AAA, according to a press release from the Mansion House.

“I am so proud that our housekeepers are being recognized, some of them have been with us since the Inn reopened [in 2003] and their diligence and professionalism keep our guests coming back year after year,” owner Susan Goldstein said.

The release gave recognition to Neuza Oliveria and Maria Alves, two housekeepers who have been working with the Mansion House year-round since the hotel reopened in 2003.

“Many of our repeat guests ask to see Neuza and Maria before they’ve finished checking-in,” Brien Hefler, the hotel’s front desk supervisor, said in the release.

To be awarded Best of Housekeeping, hotels must demonstrate housekeeping excellence for two consecutive surprise inspections and be free of AAA member complaints. Hotels must also already be meeting AAA Diamond status, a list of 27 essential requirements including comfort, security, and safety.