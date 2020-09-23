55Plus: Up-Island Council on Aging – October 2020

Bluefish Derby Fish Distribution

Oct. 1, 8, and 13, 10:30 – 11am. First come, first served. Social distancing, masks, other safety precautions required. Can’t make it during that time? Call to inquire about availability of leftover fish!

Special Presentation with Linsey Lee

Oct. 7, 1pm: Join us in an interactive presentation as author and oral history curator Linsey Lee of the M.V. Museum talks of the importance of gathering oral histories from your family, neighbors, and friends. To inspire and entertain you, she will present some of the short videos that have been created from oral history interviews with local Vineyarders, and talk about her latest book, “Vineyard Voices Three.” There will be discussion of the challenges and possibilities for gathering oral histories during this time of social distancing. This is a free, virtual, Zoom presentation. Preregistration required. Not familiar with Zoom? Call to see if staff has availability to help!

Island Grown Initiative (IGI) Mobile Market

Weekly starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, 3 – 4 pm. This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase a large variety of local produce from various Island farms. SNAP beneficiaries can use their EBT cards. Take advantage of the HIP program! The mobile market is for all ages and incomes! Online orders only between 3 and 4pm. Payments can be made online or onsite. If you do not have the ability to place an order online, please contact IGI to place an order at 508-687-9062. Order website: mobilemarketorders.square.site.

Elder Law and Estate Planning Legal Clinic

Oct. 14: Attorneys from the Law Office of Patricia Mello and Associates will be coming to Howes House to meet with individuals and families. For more information, please call 508-477-0167.