Coming up at the West Tisbury library

The West Tisbury library hosts Healthy Aging M.V. while they present an Advance Care Planning Workshop on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 5 pm. The hope is that you come away from this workshop empowered to have “the conversation” with those who care about you. You will be provided with all of the resources needed, including advance directives to fill out when ready. You will also learn who needs a copy of those forms, so they are available when needed. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.

On Friday, Sept. 25, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly teaches an all-levels virtual Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead a weekly Balance Class through Zoom. Her classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join.

Saturday, Sept. 26, at 9:30 am, Judy Kranz continues her weekly online Pilates Classes. Her classes are also offered Tuesdays at 8:30 am. Email rrooney@clamsnet.org to sign up for one or both classes. From 11 am to 2 pm, come to the outdoor Pop-Up Library and Children’s Book Giveaway in the library parking lot. Children’s and young adult materials, along with adult books and DVDS, will be available for contactless browsing and checkout. Librarians will be available onsite to help browsers pick their next reads. Also at the event, the Friends of the West Tisbury Library will be giving away prepacked children’s book bundles, based on reading level and interest. Please bring your library card or ID. There will be forms available to register for a card if you’ve never had one before. Mask wearing and social distancing is mandatory. The rain date is Oct. 3.

Join the library on Monday, Sept. 28, at 10:30 am for virtual Ballet and Books with ballerina Miss Shannon. Class starts with singing, stretching, basic ballet technique, and creative movement games/exercises, and class will conclude with a ballet-themed storytime. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation. At 2 pm, the Yard’s Jesse Keller Jason will lead online Adult Community Dance Class. The class begins with a guided warmup that will align the body and introduce dance technique along with building strength, stability, and flexibility. After bodies are warm and energized, participants transition to upbeat movement sequences that keep them socially connected and moving as one. Class will end with a combination that leaves space for the dancers’ own creativity. This class can be done in the comfort of your own home on any surface, seated or standing. Classes meet every week on Mondays at 2 pm and Wednesdays at 10:30 am. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 4:30 pm, kids ages 7 to 14 are invited to join a weekly watercolor class. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 11 am to 4 pm, kids and families can pick up a curbside craft kit to take home. Call the library when you are in the parking lot, and a librarian will bring out a bag of crafting supplies for you. At 4:30 pm, join a virtual watercolor class for teens and adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 6:30pm, Jennifer Burkin will lead a virtual beginner drawing class for teens and adults. This class will cover the basics of drawing with charcoal and ink. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join.

Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly leads a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 10:30 am, children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson will lead virtual Traditional Storytime. Just like in a regular storytime, kids will be able to listen and enjoy books new and old with some songs thrown in the mix. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org to join.