Court report: Sept. 8 – 21, 2020

Sept. 8, 2020

Angela Jones, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/5/88, assault and battery on a family/household member, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, trespassing with motor vehicle, possession of a class E drug (not identified): continued to pretrial conference.

Curtis M. Maciel, Tisbury; 7/11/89, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Steven M. Rusz, Fisher Island, Fla.; DOB 2/20/70, criminal harassment: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 10, 2020

Jose C. Dias, Edgartown; DOB 10/20/74, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Antoniosma D. Rodrigues, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/7/90, larceny from a building, breaking and entering for misdemeanor, trespassing: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 11, 2020

Reece T. Strelecki-Boyd, Edgartown; DOB 1/10/92, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, trespassing with motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Reece T. Strelecki-Boyd, Edgartown; DOB 1/10/92, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 14, 2020

Jordann M. Alvarez, Edgartown; DOB 2/16/62, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Shannon Blake, Hamden, Conn.; DOB 4/20/96, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Jairton V. Dias, Edgartown; DOB 8/28/81, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Diana M. Lozano, Chilmark; DOB 11/3/83, negligent operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .08%; continued to pretrial conference.

Diane Murzac, Edgartown; DOB 9/16/93, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Shane K. True, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/6/82, disorderly conduct, subsequent offense, vandalizing property, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 17, 2020

Dorian M. Johnson, Edgartown; DOB 2/24/97, OUI-liquor or .08%, leaving the scene of personal injury, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Zachary D. Rydzewski, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/25/99, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, no inspection sticker, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 21, 2020

Christopher S. Francis, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/7/74, larceny under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Jonathan R. Jacobs, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/6/89, violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance/bylaw: continued to pretrial conference.

Carrie Natusch, Edgartown; DOB 6/30/74, larceny over $1,200 by single scheme, improper use of credit card over $1,200, a second charge of improper use of credit card over $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Alexander J. Tucker, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/5/86, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

Richard A. Washington, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/20/40, possession of a firearm without FID card, a second charge of possession of a firearm without FID card, improper storage of firearm: continued to pretrial conference.

Adam S. Weinstein, Vineyard Haven: DOB 5/18/72, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.