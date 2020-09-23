Golf classic scores big for Hospice of M.V.

1 of 2

The 10th annual Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard Golf Classic was played in classic Island September weather Sunday at Mink Meadows golf course. According to a press release from Hospice, COVID-19 rules dictated that the record 100 participants be split into morning and afternoon groups so that social distancing could be reasonably practiced. But while masks were in evidence off the course, golfers joyously played mask-free for a few hours, while allowing themselves not to think about the pandemic, the release says.

There was a brisk sale of raffle tickets, and an online auction that included many items from Island artists and artisans. Tee signs from generous Island merchants, businesses, and donors dotted the course, and the result was some $45,000 raised for the charity, a considerable sum considering the constant presence of the coronavirus, organizers said.

The winning foursome, with a net score of 54.2, was Georgie White, Jeff Tomkins, Joe Fontaine, and Phil Packish. Best gross score was a 64 turned in by John Priore, Sheila Priore, John Rancourt, and Will Ware. Winners of the women’s competition were the foursome of June Ellien, Ann Pardo, Melissa Manter, and Mary Howell with a net 65.