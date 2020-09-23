Pop-Up Library and children’s book giveaway

On Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11 am to 2 pm, the West Tisbury library hosts a Pop-Up Library in the library’s parking lot.

The event will make library materials more accessible to families, due to the library’s COVID-19 closing. Children’s and young adult materials, along with adult books and DVDS, will be available for contactless browsing. Librarians will be available onsite to help browsers pick their next reads. Onsite checkouts will be available for patrons to bring books home and enjoy. This event will take place in the library lot under a tent, weather permitting. The rain date is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Friends of the West Tisbury Library will also give away prepacked children’s book bundles, based on reading level and interest. These books will be available through contactless pickup for families to keep and enjoy.

Bring your library card or ID. There will be forms available to register for a card if you’ve never had one before. Books may not be touched by patrons until the material has been checked out, to limit the possibility of spreading COVID-19. Mask wearing and social distancing are mandatory.

Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org with any questions or concerns you may have.