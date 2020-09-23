Shared path is a nightmare

To the Editor:

With due respect to Mr. Ralph Packer, I disagree with his comment about the shared use path being a “bicyclist’s dream.” With two-way traffic on the same path, various rates of speed of the traffic, and entrances to businesses along the path, nightmare may be a better descriptive for the shared use path.

Bicycles, some with trailers; electric bicycles; scooters with and without motors; one-wheel motorized skateboards; regular skateboards; walkers; walkers with strollers; runners; joggers; roller skaters, and two-way traffic on the same path could be dangerous.

A narrower path on both sides of the road would be a better choice.

Michele A. Jones

Vineyard Haven