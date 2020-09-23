Tisbury: Creative and practical masks

Heard on Main Street: Be the person your dog thinks you are.

I am so glad they are not closing Beach Road yet. If you go by the markers, the plan is rather confusing. It is a state road, so it should be safe for bikes, cars, and pedestrians. Right now it is dangerous for all of them.

I can see why the road would have to be closed. The way the markers are set seems odd, but I obviously don’t have the full picture. Does anyone?

Our Vineyard drivers need to understand that bikes have just as much right to be on the road as your car does. Someone will call saying the bikes should all be on bike paths. Bikers will tell you that pedestrians don’t allow room for bikes. But bicycle riders don’t have to use the path. Just as you don’t get a road all to yourself. So drive carefully and share the road.

I have a close friend whose daughter was killed last month by a car hitting her from behind, slamming the bike so hard that it flipped completely off the road and killed the woman. You do not have to be drunk to forget to be a good driver.

People wearing a mask who are out exercising impress me. I find it hard to work out at the YMCA with a cotton mask on. I did find a paper mask made it easier. But is it safe? I am sure it is relatively safer than without one, but I wonder if it does the job properly?

One of the YMCA staff mentioned that his wife found him a mask that is easier to breathe through. It is attractive and, pulled down, just looks like a loose scarf. He said he can even see through it. So does that mean it is not as safe as double thicknesses of cotton? My daughter says if it is easy to breathe through, then it can’t be as safe in protecting us or others. Is that true?

I am constantly surprised by the inventiveness of the great variety of face coverings. Some look like cute puppy masks that could be worn by children. Some are just a massive mask of what looks like something you’d expect to see in the wild or splashes of color. Others are local, marked M.V. or Red Sox. It took me a while to look at them closely. I guess I was just sort of looking away, not sure why.

For myself I prefer a mask that sort of pinches over my nose, at least if I am wearing glasses. I do hate when my glasses fog up. I hate that I simply cannot easily see the ground or the floor when wearing a mask, especially for taking a step down. Somehow it is easier to step up. There is probably a moral to that story, but I don’t know what it is.

You may know that Vineyard Independence Partnership (VIP) is a partnership of individuals with disabilities, family, and friends working to ensure that opportunities for a full life on Martha’s Vineyard are available to all. Originally the MV Special Parents Association, VIP was founded in 1983 by families working to improve opportunities for their children with disabilities. Now you can help.

The VIP yard and art sale will be Saturday, Oct 3 (rain date Sunday, Oct 4) at the former Chilmark Chocolates, from 10 am to 1 pm. No chocolates — but you can get Chilmark Chocolates T shirts and mugs. You will also find individual art such as cards, studio art, and woven materials. Social distancing will be enforced. Payment is accepted in cash, card, check, and Venmo.

Missing your 5K for the Library? You can register for the virtual 5K Run/Walk between Sept. 20 and Oct. 18 (bit.ly/VHLibrary5K). There is no fee, though a $25 donation would not be bad. Those registered will enter a drawing for a gift certificate from Bunch of Grapes Bookstore. Show your support by wearing a past year’s race T shirt, and send a selfie to the library’s Facebook page.

How can anyone not just love this Island? Last week I had a remarkably happy day, full of wonderful people who seemed to be going out of their way to make the whole day better for me. And it worked.

A stranger greeted me, seeing past my mask and six-month-long hair. Friends and strangers did something special every time I turned around. I took my car in for an oil change, and was delighted to discover they took care of my car inspection. I said it was due in March. Yes, I was told with a smile, last March. So thank you to all you terrific people who bring sunshine, even to a cold and gloomy day.

And then I got to enjoy my beautiful granddaughters over the weekend. Not sure I deserve all this happiness at once.

Happy anniversary to Laurel Mayhew and Kevin Olson on Saturday. Joe and Susan Canha celebrate on Monday.

Big bunches of birthday balloons go out today to Judy Federowicz, Kathy Rogers, and Kenny Davey. Birthday wishes go out on Sunday to Ashleen Cafarelli, Eric Davison, Jason Lew, and Kathy Ivory. (You may know that Kathy loves cards, even late ones; her address is P.O. Box 1665, Vineyard Haven 02568.) Tristan Israel parties on Monday. Wednesday belongs to Julie Immelt Whelden.

Heard on Main Street: One thing you can’t recycle is wasted time.

