Vineyard House awarded $1,500 grant 

Vineyard House will be receiving a $1,500 charitable grant from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors (MAR) Charitable Foundation, facilitated by the Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors (CCIAOR).

Vineyard House provides housing for residents of Martha’s Vineyard who are in the early stages of recovery from alcohol or drug addiction. Vineyard House has fully subsidized the rent for 25 sober residents of their properties who are working their program during the COVID-19 crisis when most employment options have not been available, according to a press release. The program operates year-round, and plays a vital role in providing sober, affordable housing for islanders when they need it most. The Vineyard House is supported by CCIAOR member brokerage Sandpiper Realty.

In addition to Vineyard House, the MAR Charitable Foundation awarded grants to three other Cape Cod organizations, including Assist Nantucket, an organization which offers short-term rental assistance to low- and moderate-income residents.