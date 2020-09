This one’s for all you film fanatics; the Edgartown library is hosting a movie of the month in place of its usual in-person movie series. Watch “The Conformist,” a ’70s Italian film, free through the streaming service Kanopy before the month is up. A discussion of the film will be held via Zoom on Monday, Sept. 28, at 11 am. Find the movie and meeting links at edgartownlibrary.org/adult-programming.php.