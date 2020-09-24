Dukes County among healthiest in U.S.

Dukes County was ranked 39th healthiest community in the U.S. and first in the state, according to the U.S News & World Report in collaboration with the Aetna Foundation.

The rankings are based on an evaluation of nearly 3,000 counties nationwide across 84 health and health-related metrics in 10 categories, according to U.S News. The 10 categories and their weights include population health (14.2%), equity (12.23%), education (12.15%), economy (11.1%), housing (9.5%), food and nutrition (8.8%), environment (8.6%), public safety (8.5%), community vitality (7.6%), and infrastructure (7.5%).

“The outstanding rating is a compliment to the Island’s infrastructure, community leadership, inclusive of educators, health care providers, and the community members at large. All work collaboratively to provide care to populations across the life span,” Dukes County Health Council chair Mary Jane Williams wrote in an email. “This recognition is a tribute to those individuals who are committed to enhanced quality of life across the life span of our Island community.”

Nantucket and Norfolk were the only other two Massachusetts counties in the top 100, ranked respectively at 62nd and 75th place.