Robert A. Blythe Jr. formerly of Martha’s Vineyard, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020. Robert (“Bob”) was 78 years old.

He was happily married to his best friend, Sandy, for 58 years. He was a retired master sergeant of the R.I. Air National Guard, a 32nd degree Mason, and a member of the West Warwick Elks. Bob was an accomplished toolmaker. His hobbies included painting, woodworking, and his “5 o’clock cocktail,” but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He had a home on Martha’s Vineyard for more than 40 years; he spent the last 14 years of his retirement there, and was involved in many community activities. He was adored by his family and friends, and will be missed by many.

He was the son of the late Robert A. Blythe Sr. and Gertrude Blythe (Scanlon). He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Sandra Blythe; daughters Lisa Blythe Williams and her husband David, and Holly Blythe Stephenson and her husband Warren; grandchildren James Williams, Michael Williams, Samuel Williams, Collin Stephenson, and Blythe Stephenson; brother Ronald Blythe and wife Cynthia; and nephews Kyle and Drew Kirwin.

Due to the current restrictions with COVID-19, the services and burial with military honors was private. Condolences may be offered and remembrances shared online at carpenterjenks.com.