Stop & Shop workers get pandemic pay

They’ve been on the frontlines, continuing to serve customers through stay-at-home orders and feared surges in COVID-19 cases. On Friday, union workers at Stop & Shop were rewarded with pandemic pay for the months of July and August.

Stop & Shop and members of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) announced a tentative agreement to pay a 10 percent lump-sum bonus for all hours worked in those two months, from July 5 to August 22. The pandemic pay was first instituted in March, but was discontinued in July.



Stop & Shop and UFCW issued a joint statement Friday: “Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the U.S. in March, UFCW members and Stop & Shop workers have gone above and beyond to ensure that our stores have remained open to serve our communities’ essential needs,” the release states. “These workers have risen to the challenge, and Stop & Shop deeply appreciates everything they have done in difficult circumstances — at work and at home — as they care for their neighbors and their families during a national crisis.”

Stop & Shop has stores in Edgartown and Vineyard Haven. Both have been particularly busy, with the Vineyard’s increased summer population. Stop & Shop spokeswoman Maria Fruci said 205 associates at the Island stores will receive the pay boost.

“Today’s agreement is a further testament that by negotiating in good faith, Stop & Shop and UFCW have been able to achieve a real victory that is shared by the company, its customers, these communities, and the grocery workers who continue to serve,” the release states.