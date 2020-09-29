Baker announces reopening for low-risk communities

Updated 5:40 pm

Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, low risk communities — which include the six Island towns — can transition to step two of phase three of the state’s reopening plan.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker said lower risk communities are the grey, green, and yellow towns on the state’s weekly COVID-19 risk map. Step two of phase three allows for performance venues, retail dressing rooms, skating rinks, and other indoor recreation to open.

Lower risk communities will also be allowed to increase capacity limits for gyms and museums to 50 percent.

Baker also announced new orders for gatherings. Indoor gathering limits for low risk communities remains at 25, but the outdoor limit increases to 100 people.

Higher risk or red communities, including Nantucket, are not permitted to move forward with the state’s reopening process.

Baker also acknowledged that the Department of Public Health has reported a slight increase in new positive cases. He said the biggest increase in cases is through informal gatherings across the state.

Overall, the state has seen a positive trend in attempts to contain COVID-19. The seven day average percent of positive COVID tests is below 1 percent for 35 days in a row, according to Baker.

Massachusetts is testing more people per capita per day than any other state in the country, he said. There were 367 newly reported cases, bringing the state’s total to 128,793. The state also continues to see COVID-19-related deaths. On Monday, 11 new deaths brought the total number to 9,202.

Meanwhile, TestMV, which is located at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, reported a new confirmed case Tuesday bringing their total number of confirmed cases to 28. The new case reported is a man in his thirties.

The asymptomatic testing site has tested 15,087 individuals with 28 positives, 14,715 negatives, and 344 pending results.

As of Monday, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reports 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the hospital began testing in March. In total, the hospital has tested 4,900 individuals with 4,953 negative results and 7 pending results. Tuesday testing results were not yet available.

The town of Aquinnah has tested 283 individuals. All of those tests have been reported negative.

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health have confirmed another case, bringing the Island’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 75.

Of the Island’s 75 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 71 are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation. One case was lost to a follow up check-in and three are being monitored.

Through contact tracing, the cases of 27 individuals, or 35 percent of the Vineyard’s cases, have been linked to another individual.

Due to the hospital, boards of health, and the town of Aquinnah all reporting their own data at different times of day, and due to some people being tested at multiple sites, exact numbers can be difficult to calculate.

Of the 75 confirmed cases, 46 are female and 29 are male. Of those, 17 of the cases are 50-59 years old, 16 are 20-29 years old, 11 cases are 60-69 years old, 14 are 30-39 years old, nine are 20 years old or younger, four are 40-49, and four are 70 years or older.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 24. Of those, 21 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 14 are female and 10 are male. Of the 24 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, five are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, five are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and two are over the age of 70.

Updated with information on new confirmed case at TestMV — Ed.