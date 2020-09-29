Shop and watch locally

To the Editor:

Once our retailers’ doors swung open, post the imposed COVID lockdown, I made an effort to avoid one-clicking on Amazon to support our vendors — buying books at Bunch of Grapes, a dog gate at SBS, and the list goes on. Recently, I entered our great Film Center to see a movie! Glorious to escape into another world — this one being imagined by Charles Dickens in “The Personal History of David Copperfield” — on the big screen. Talk about social distancing! I had a row to myself, and would have felt comfortable even with the current mandated 25-person capacity. People, this is a safe place. I will return. Join me.

Pamela Street

Vineyard Haven