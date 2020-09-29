Steamship Authority issues travel alert

A period of strong winds is forecast for the morning of Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Gusts of between 45 mph-50 mph are forecast. Service disruptions are likely on the Nantucket route and possible on the Martha’s Vineyard route. Please plan accordingly.

For additional information please refer to www.weather.gov/boston.

The Steamship Authority advises its customers to check the Authority’s website for further updates.

