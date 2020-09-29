Theodore Chandler Howes was born on Dec. 12, 1959, in Waterloo, N.Y., and passed away early on the morning of Sept. 14, 2020, leaving behind his beloved wife, Sarah Shafer Howes, and their pup, Elsea, as well as his sister Suzanne and countless friends and family.

Although he had no children, he very much kept his inner child alive. He loved to share tales, educate others, ponder time, fish all night, troll the north shore, feel the music, hit a ball, and share limericks. If there was a pun to be had, a book to read, a car to fix, a project to do, a splinter to be found, Teddy was on it. He might ask you to shut up and listen to the sounds around you, or try to communicate with the mourning doves, constantly engaging with nature around him. A quirky, spider-looking fellow with a big heart, strong mind, and a trick up his sleeve, somehow you couldn’t help but explore life with this guy.

Inspired by Jaques Cousteau, Teddy was an oceanographic engineer, toured the Atlantic, dove on reefs, collected fossils, and sometimes eerie bones. But nothing got his blood moving like sports, muscle cars, and politics, although the latter wasn’t as jovial. Teddy was one of those guys you just wanted to banter with; he made you laugh, he made you think, and he was always exploring. Moved deeply by human emotion, Teddy could go from tears to doubling over or into deep thought. He loved life, and was blessed with an incredible mind; unfortunately, this didn’t serve him well with directions.

He will be missed by many, but due to the times, services will be private. In lieu of flowers and cards, we ask that you join us in supporting the education scholarship fund awarded through the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, Inc., P.O. Box 2101, Edgartown, MA 02539, in his name. Let’s support those interested in ocean engineering, and/or anything salty, as Teddy had done the same.

Help us forever honor Teddy by sharing limericks and listening to nature. Tight Lines, are you a turtle?