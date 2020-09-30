Aquinnah: Kittens in need of home

The hurricanes hitting the East Coast this past month have brought some tremendous waves our way. Walking on Philbin the other day, I saw at least 25 surfers. I’m glad to see people out and enjoying themselves while the weather is still good. Online school seems to be a mixed bag for students and parents alike. While there has been preparation for remote schooling this time around, and the teachers are clearly working hard to keep kids engaged, it’s a long school day to do on a computer. The lack of socializing is difficult as well, making kids feel more isolated. I’ve stopped wishing for things to go back to normal, as I don’t see that happening anytime soon, but I do hope that when kids do go back to in-person schooling, everyone stays healthy.

The Smiths still have two kittens available, if you are interested in acquiring a cute, fuzzy kitten, call Noni at 508-939-9272.

At the library, the next meeting of the Virtual Book Group will be on Oct. 15 at 3 pm to discuss Julia Spiro’s “Someone Else’s Secret.” This will be a special book group, as the author will be present. Email aq_mail@clamsnet.org to register. Zoom crafts are continuing on Saturdays at 11 am; email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to join.

The Chilmark Tavern will be closed this week for a deep clean and reorganization, and then will reopen on Indigenous People’s Day weekend, on either Oct. 8 or 9. The tavern will then be open for takeout through the end of the year. This is kind of momentous, as it has never happened before, and it means we will still be able to get decent restaurant food past mid-October, which is rare in these parts. I agree that I would rather be able to go in and dine, but I will take what I can get. I am also holding out hope that the Outermost Inn will rally and have lunch and brunch again this winter. Juli Vanderhoop is going to keep the Orange Peel Bakery Café open for breakfast and lunch during the week as long as she can.

I asked Ona Ignacio what the plans are for On the Cliffs’ big sale and party, which usually happens at the beginning of October. She reported that there will not be a sale party this year (understandably so), but that they will put everything at 50 percent off at some point, most likely around Indigenous People’s Day weekend.

Happy anniversary to Jo-Ann Eccher and Derrill Bazzy, who celebrated 29 years together this past Monday. Here’s to another 29! Happy birthday to Sandra Melkonian, who celebrates today, Oct. 1, and to Trudy Garvin, who celebrates on Oct. 3.

