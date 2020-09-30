Katherine Jane Morrison

Maggie Morrison and Alex Morrison of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Katherine Jane Morrison, on Sept. 22, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Katherine weighed 6 pounds, 0.8 ounces.

Hunter Ray van Rooyen

Erin van Rooyen and Andy van Rooyen of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Hunter Ray van Rooyen, on Sept. 24, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Hunter weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

Vivian Marie Romano

Aretha Taylor and Jonathan Romano of Chilmark announce the birth of a daughter, Vivian Marie Romano, on Sept. 24, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Vivian weighed 9 pounds, 13 ounces.