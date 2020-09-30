Court report: Sept. 19 – 25, 2020

Sept. 19, 2020

Evan T. Booker II, Philadelphia, Pa.; DOB 10/11/91, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, failure to stop/yield: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 21, 2020

Russell Beaudoin, West Tisbury; DOB 11/7/83, assault and battery on a family/household member, strangulation or suffocation, threat to commit a crime: continued to pretrial conference.

Robert S. James, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/31/72, assault and battery, assault: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 24, 2020

Gabriel W. Coogan, Edgartown; DOB 3/25/75, assault on a family/household member, trespassing: continued to pretrial conference.

Guilherme J. Deoliveira, Edgartown; DOB 2/27/99, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, number plate violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Juraci M. Deoliveira, Edgartown; DOB 5/7/67, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Collin W. Evanson, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/23/76, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued to pretrial conference.

Callie M. Jackson, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/9/96, OUI-liquor or .08%, marked lanes violation, failure to stop/yield, speeding at a rate of speed exceeding posted limit: continued to pretrial conference.

Katiany DaSilva Lucio, Edgartown; DOB 10/24/89, larceny under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Michael P. Serino, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/12/91, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, no inspection sticker, operator sending/reading electronic message: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 25, 2020

Violetta Zharov, Edgartown; DOB 7/2/86, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.