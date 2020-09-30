From the deep blue sea to family pets at the Chilmark library

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 6 pm, the CLAMS library group, including the Chilmark library, hosts the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution for “A Virtual View from Inside WHOI with Paul Daigle.”

Join Daigle of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution as he provides an intimate overview of the famous institution, its vision, and mission to advance knowledge about the planet and ensure society’s long-term welfare and help guide human stewardship of the environment.

According to the Chilmark library’s press release, WHOI scientists and engineers are committed to understanding all facets of the ocean as well as its complex connections with Earth’s atmosphere, land, ice, seafloor, and life — including humanity, through a sustained commitment to excellence in science, engineering, and education. WHOI researchers are also dedicated to training future generations of ocean science leaders, to providing unbiased information that informs public policy and decision-making, and to expanding public awareness about the importance of the global ocean and its resources.

To sign up for this event and to get the Zoom invite, email sevans@clamsnet.org.

Who doesn’t like to show their dog off on Zoom? In honor of Adopt a Dog Month, bring your dog to the Chilmark library virtually and tell your own story on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 6 pm, during “Dog Stories: Snapshots of Fido.” The library will collect your pups’ adventures and put them into a book. If your favorite four-legged is no longer barking with us, bring a photo and share your memories. To participate, email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invitation. Admission is free for this event, sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library.