MV Bank to hold virtual shopping spree

The Martha’s Vineyard Bank (MV Bank) announced it will hold a virtual “Lift” shopping spree in honor of its Community Appreciation Celebration, running from Sept. 25 through Oct. 8. One consumer will have the chance to win a $250 shopping spree at the Lift retail store at lift.mvbank.com.

Consumers are automatically entered each time they make a “Lift” purchase on the website, up to 10 times. There is also an option to enter for a chance to win without making a purchase.

“Martha’s Vineyard Bank is honored to help inspire a strong, resilient community that helps itself by helping others,” MV Bank wrote in a press release. “It has been a challenging year for all, and the bank wants to recognize its sincere appreciation for everyone’s efforts and have a little fun along the way.”

The Lift certificate program was launched in April to help on-Island and Falmouth-based businesses that were struggling due to the pandemic. Consumers could purchase Lift certificates ― in effect, discounted gift cards ― and MV Bank then matched the discount from issuing businesses, up to 10 percent. MV Bank also assumed the full responsibility of setting up and running the Lift certificate store. Unliked gift card programs where funds sit on the card until they are used, businesses received a direct financial boost when certificates were purchased.

MV Bank has helped sell over $450,000 in certificates up to now, and matched more than $88,000 in merchant discounts between April and August, according to an email from Christine Conrad, the bank’s vice president of marketing solutions. MV Bank stopped matching discounts at the end of August, but could start again at any time, depending on the need.