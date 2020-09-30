MVM seeks votes for second award

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum (MVM) is seeking votes from the public for the 2020 People’s Choice Preservation Award, according to a newsletter from the MVM.

Several weeks ago, the MVM received the 2020 Robert H. Kuen Jr. award from Preservation Massachusetts, given annually “to an extraordinary project that melds collaborative partnerships with creative and cutting-edge ideas for the rehabilitation and active reuse of historic buildings.” The award will be presented at a virtual reception on Thursday, Oct. 22.

All of Preservation Massachusetts’ awardwinning projects are automatically entered into a separate category, the 2020 People’s Choice Preservation Award. The winner for this category is awarded to the project that receives most votes from the public. The winner will be announced during the Oct. 22 reception.

Vote for the MVM for the 2020 People’s Choice Preservation Award by clicking on the following link: bit.ly/MVMpreservation. Voting is open through noon on Oct. 22. There is no limit to the number of times a person can vote.

Registration for the virtual ceremony can be accessed at bit.ly/MVMawards.