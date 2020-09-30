Pop-up library in West Tisbury

On Saturdays from 11 am to 2 pm, come to the West Tisbury library’s “Pop-Up Library” in the parking lot. This event will be offered on Saturdays through Oct. 24.

The pop-up library makes library materials more accessible to families due to the library’s COVID-19 closing. Children’s and young adult materials, along with adult books and DVDS, will be available for contactless browsing. Librarians will be available onsite to help browsers pick their next reads. Onsite checkouts will be available for patrons to bring books home and enjoy. This event will take place in the library parking lot under a tent, weather permitting.

Books may not be touched by patrons until the material has been checked out, to limit the possibility of spreading COVID-19. Mask wearing and social distancing are mandatory.

Guests are asked to bring their library card or ID. There will be forms available to register for a card if you’ve never had one before. This is a free service offered by the library.

Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org with any questions or concerns you may have.