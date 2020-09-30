Threat of wildfire is real

To the Editor:

I would like to express my appreciation for your Sept. 23 editorial, “Create a climate for change.” The increasing threat of wildfire due to climate change is especially concerning to me. A recent publication from the MVC, “West Tisbury Climate Change Context, 2020,” indicates in a graphic on page 1 that 60 percent of the houses in West Tisbury are at risk from wildfire. The map on page 9 shows which dwellings are at risk, and includes my house (and likely yours, given the odds, if you live in the town). I urge West Tisbury town residents to attend the special town meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 4 pm at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs, and support warrant article 10, a nonbinding resolution to eliminate the use of fossil fuels and reach 100 percent renewable energy in the town by the year 2040. I will be there and will be voting yes.

Ron Dagostino

West Tisbury