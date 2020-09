This week marks the beginning of the 30th annual CROP Hunger Walk-A-Thon. This year’s fundraiser boasts new protocols — walks can occur anytime, for any length, from Oct. 1 to Oct. 18. Twenty-five percent of funds raised go toward the Island Food Pantry and the Vineyard Committee on Hunger. The remaining money will be used by Church World Service to combat worldwide hunger, poverty, and displacement. To register or donate, visit crophungerwalk.org.