West Tisbury library hosts climate change course

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 4 pm, the West Tisbury library invites the public to attend an online “Combating Climate Change” course. This is a three-session course designed for people who are interested in learning more about climate change, becoming more effective in communicating with others, and actively “mitigating the impact on our planet and ourselves,” according to the library’s press release. The first session covers the basic science behind climate change. The second session introduces the En-ROADS Climate Solutions Simulator, applying science in making policy decisions. The last session is focused on what you can do in response. This course was developed by Elders Climate Action (ECA), and will be led by Bari Boyer and Tony Lee.

While Lee’s professional vocation began with seven years at Arthur Andersen, and concluded with 25 years as a forensic accounting consultant specializing in construction claims, his abiding avocation has been as an educator. His interest in environmental issues goes back at least as far as 1980 when he joined the board of Friends of the Earth. Since that time he has developed and led numerous seminars on a variety of related topics.

Boyer, a serial careerist, has worked as an attorney, school district solicitor, real estate brokerage owner, mediator, media producer, leadership trainer, college teacher, and political campaign manager. Along with her law degree, she has a master’s degree in public administration.

Lee and Boyer met in 1984, when both were involved in the Beyond War Movement. Since that time they have worked together from time to time in grassroots educational efforts. The course they are offering is the latest of these projects.

This free course meets weekly on Zoom at 4 pm on Oct. 13, 20, and 27. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. Class is limited to 10 participants. For more information on Elders Climate Action, visit eldersclimateaction.org.