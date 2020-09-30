West Tisbury: Town meeting at Tabernacle

Hermine Hull is under the weather; her column will return in next week’s issue. Meanwhile, she sends this reminder: West Tisbury’s upcoming town meeting will convene at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 4 pm. Masks will be required at all times.

Limited parking is available around the circle, along Dukes County Avenue and the harbor, and in any legal spot in town. There is no parking at Sunset Park. If you need transportation, call Jen Rand at town hall at 508-696-0102.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.