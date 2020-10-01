Hospital approves $150,000 grant for shelters

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has approved a $150,000 grant to provide support for Island families and individuals who do not have a permanent home through a night shelter and warming center, according to a release from the hospital.

The grant will be managed by Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard with support from House of Grace coordinators. Dukes County will act as fiscal agent for the grant.

The shelter will operate between Nov. 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

“We see this as an extension of the ways in which we provide care to our community. By partnering with our Island organizations, we believe that we are collectively giving those without a place to call home a better opportunity to care for their health,” hospital CEO Denise Schepici said in the release.

The grant will subsidize stipends for staff, cost of renting space, and the purchasing of necessary supplies and services such as personal protective equipment (PPE).

Last week Schepici said she was working with the Dukes County Health Council to reopen Island warming and overnight shelters. The coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult to reopen shelters.

In the release Schepici added, “This is a perfect example of community collaboration which makes Martha’s Vineyard so special. We always look out for one another.”