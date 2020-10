Lynn B. Gatchell (Pearce), 69, of Oak Bluffs, passed away on September 30, 2020, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was the wife of Robert W. Gatchell. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Lynn’s memory can be made to the Island Food Pantry, online at http://islandfoodpantry.org/give/donate/ or by mail, Island Food Pantry, Po Box 1874, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. A full obituary will appear at a later date.