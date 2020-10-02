TestMV, hospital report new COVID-19 cases

There were two new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday, both males under the age of 20.

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital’s new case of COVID-19 Friday brought its total number of confirmed cases to 47 since it began testing in March.

In total, the hospital has tested 5,099 individuals, with 5,024 negative results, and 28 pending results.

TestMV, which is located at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, reported the other new case Friday, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 29.

The asymptomatic testing site has tested 15,489 individuals with 15,005 negatives, and 455 pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has tested 293 individuals. Of those 283 have come back negative and 10 are pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health have confirmed another case, bringing the Island’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 77.

Of the Island’s 77 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 74 are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation. One case was lost to a follow-up check-in and two are being monitored.

Through contact tracing, the cases of 27 individuals, or 35 percent of the Vineyard’s cases, have been linked to another individual.

Due to the hospital, boards of health, and the town of Aquinnah all reporting their own data at different times of day, and due to some people being tested at multiple sites, exact numbers can be difficult to calculate.

Of the 77 confirmed cases, 46 are female and 31 are male. Of those, 17 of the cases are 50-59 years old, 16 are 20-29 years old, 11 cases are 60-69 years old, 14 are 30-39 years old, 11 are 20 years old or younger, four are 40-49, and four are 70 years or older.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 24. Of those, 21 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 14 are female and 10 are male. Of the 24 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, five are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, five are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and two are over the age of 70.

For the second day in a row, the state has seen more than 700 cases. On Friday, there were 753 new cases and 10 new deaths. The state now has 131,214 confirmed cases and a total of 9,275 deaths from COVID-19.