Beach Road meeting scheduled for Wednesday

The Tisbury select board will host an online meeting at 4 pm Wednesday to discuss the Beach Road shared-use path (SUP) with Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) officials and the contractor Lynch Brothers Construction.

Members of the select board asked for the forum during their regularly scheduled meeting last week. Board members said they want to give the public, specifically Beach Road property owners, an opportunity to get some more details on expected road closures and detours during what’s expected to be two years of construction.

Nearly a month after the project was supposed to break ground, there is still no sign of work on Beach Road with the exception of survey markers.

Beach Road construction is the only item on the board’s agenda.