Police investigate shooting at SSA terminal

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

1 of 5

A man shot himself Tuesday evening inside a shelter at the Steamship Authority’s Woods Hole Terminal in what officials say was an apparent accident.

Falmouth Police and an ambulance responded to the shooting at about 7:45 pm, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll told The Times at the scene. No one else was injured.

“One man was in the bus shelter, handled a firearm, I don’t know if he was taking it out of a bag or putting it into a bag, it discharged. It appears to be accidental,” Driscoll said. “He was injured somewhere in his torso, no one else was injured. A passerby called 911 and got Falmouth PD and ambulance out here.”

In a followup statement, Driscoll said the man had a handgun.

An unidentified man at the scene told The Times, the man had just gotten off a bus coming from the Palmer Avenue lot. He heard the gun go off moments later in the shelter.

“They were startled,” Driscoll said of SSA employees. “Certainly, it’s not something you expect to happen on a Tuesday… it seemed pretty clear, pretty quickly that it was an accident and not an ominous situation.”

An SSA employee took a Falmouth officer inside the terminal building to show him surveillance video from the scene. It’s unclear how much of the incident may have been caught on tape.

Police at the scene had no comment and referred questions to the Massachusetts State Police who will be taking over the investigation. A crime scene investigator could be seen taking photos inside the shelter. A bullet hole pierced the roof the shelter.

The extent of the man’s injuries are not known. He was taken to Falmouth Hospital by ambulance.

Ferries continued to operate after the shooting and the terminal building remained open.

In answer to a question about whether firearms are allowed on SSA ferries, Driscoll sent The Times a customer handbook. Firearms are allowed, but they can’t be loaded and a terminal manager has to be alerted to the firearm, according to the policy. If the passenger is in a vehicle, the unloaded firearm is to be stored and locked inside or attended. A walk-on passenger must make arrangements with the terminal manager or ferry captain to secure the weapon during the crossing, the handbook states.

“If a person is licensed to carry a concealed firearm, he or she may do so provided, however, that the weapon must remain concealed and unloaded at all times under the direct control of such person and any ammunition is secured separately,” according to the handbook.

Rifles and shotguns cannot be carried among passengers, the handbook states.