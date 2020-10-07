A call to action

To the Editor:

In light of recent events, I must bring attention to the elephant in the room! Recently I’ve had conversations with Chief Mark Saloio of the Tisbury Police. In that conversation, Chief Saloio stated he has never had a complaint of bias or profiling.

My position is: You don’t have complaints because the people of color know/feel they will not be heard.

Chief Saloio, I’ve heard those complaints that you don’t hear!

A community oversight committee with subpoena power is a must. I will be hanging the Justice for Breonna canvas that we painted at Five Corners. If you agree to an oversight committee, sign your name on the canvas.

Action not words, Chief!

Eugene Langston Jemison

Vineyard Haven