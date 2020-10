Listen to Michael Blanchard as he discusses “Through a Sober Lens: A Photographer’s Journey,” his book of photography and writing that tells a story of addiction and healing. He will be at the Old Whaling Church on Sunday, Oct. 11, from 3 to 4 pm. The talk will also be on Zoom. Admission is free, but register in advance by contacting the Carnegie at 508-627-4440 x118, or email melissa@mvpreservation.org.