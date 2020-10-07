From baking to paddling down the Amazon with the Chilmark library

Did you know that “stressed” spelled backwards is “desserts”? Do you take comfort in the kneading, the stirring, the pouring and sifting, but especially the aroma and taste of the tender crumb, the golden flake, the creamy dollop upon your tongue? Come explore the best baking books out there with the Chilmark library. Bring your own creations, or images of them, or just your curiosity as they discuss the recipes, ingredients, and techniques, and most important, the taste of baking today.

The first discussion on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 6 pm will be about Donna Hay’s “Modern Baking,” one of the New York Times’ three favorite baking books of 2018. A treat for the eyes as well as the taste buds, everyone will find at least one thing to put on their must-make list. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invite for this free event sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library.

Then on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7 pm, Chilmarker Jim Feiner leads “A Paddle Down the Amazon Changes Direction” in this Couch Trip Series with the Chilmark library. Feiner flies to Cuenca, Ecuador, to join a good friend on a multiday trip down the Amazon River. However, the trip takes a turn uphill. Find out what happens during his talk. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invite.