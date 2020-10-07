Levi Truckey Davies

Anna Davies and Nathan Davies of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Levi Truckey Davies, on Sept. 11, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Levi weighed 6 pounds, 15.5 ounces.

Etta Rynn Kavanagh Coogan

Evan Kavanagh-Coogan and Patrick Coogan of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Etta Rynn Kavanagh Coogan, on Sept. 28, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Etta weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces.

Alexandria Grace Giordano

Megan Giordano and Jason Giordano of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Alexandria Grace Giordano, on Sept. 30, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Alexandria weighed 6 pounds, 11.52 ounces.

Stella Louise Silva

Joice Da Silva and Bruno Da Silva of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Stella Louise Silva, on Oct. 2, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Stella weighed 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces.