Bow hunting season underway; wear orange

Bow hunting began on Monday. It runs through the entirety of deer season, which ends Jan. 1. Bow hunters aren’t required to wear hunter orange until the first Monday after Thanksgiving, when shotgun season starts. For those recreating in the State Forest or other conservation land such as The Trustees of Reservations or Land Bank properties, where in many instances hunting is allowed, hunter orange attire or bright-colored clothing is a wise idea, according to West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone. Whether or not you think hunting is permitted in wild areas, if you may be walking, bicycling, dog walking, et cetera, Chief Mincone recommended dressing vividly for safety’s sake.