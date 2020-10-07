Browse new books outdoors at Vineyard Haven library

On Tuesdays and Saturdays, weather permitting, the Vineyard Haven library invites patrons to browse and check out a selection of new books in the courtyard behind the library. Registration is not required, but it might help library staff plan if they know you are planning to come.

Entry will be by the path behind the building from Greenwood Avenue. Participants will be required to wear a mask, sanitize hands prior to browsing, practice social distancing, and refrain from handling books they do not intend to check out. Browsing may be limited to 15 minutes per person.

There will be no building access, and book selection will be limited to items in the courtyard area. (If you are looking for a particular item, call the library to arrange for contactless pickup during scheduled daily pickup hours.)

Patrons can register for Saturday, Oct.10, 10 am to 12 pm, by reaching out to the library at vhlibrary.org, emailing vhpl_mail@clamsnet.org, or calling 508-696-4210.