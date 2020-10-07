Cape Light Compact offers increased savings

Cape Light Compact is offering increased incentives on energy-efficient upgrades to help Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard businesses, according to a press release.

Businesses can take advantage of these increased offerings either by signing up for a no-cost business energy assessment, or by purchasing directly from a qualified distributor.

For businesses looking to have a comprehensive energy assessment, the compact is offering up to 100 percent incentives on recommended energy-efficiency improvements, which could include lighting, refrigeration, water-saving devices, and more. This special offer is available for customers who sign up by Nov. 30.

If you are a business and prefer to use your own contractor, you can receive instant rebates applied at the time of purchase on commercial lighting from participating electrical distributors. Businesses in the food service industry can also save on select high-efficiency commercial kitchen equipment by purchasing direct from participating food service dealers. These incentives revert to their normal amounts after Nov. 30.

Businesses can also save on HVAC equipment. The compact recently launched a new small commercial heat pump program for eligible ductless and ducted air-source heat pump systems that are less than 5.4 tons in size. Businesses can receive rebates up to $1,250/ton if minimum requirements are met. If a business is looking to install other HVAC equipment, the compact offers incentives for eligible high-efficiency equipment from participating distributors.

To sign up for the assessment or to find out more about available incentives, visit capelightcompact.org/businessoffers or call 1-800-797-6699.