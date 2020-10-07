Chilmark: Up-Island Pottery sale

Some rain, some fog, some wind and sun besides overnight temperatures beginning to drop, yeah it’s October. I loved seeing Amanda Dickinson’s photo of her friend Megan Kenney, who was visiting her mother who’s owned a home in West Tisbury since the 1980s. She brought her bagpipes along and played for 45 minutes as the sun set on Saturday, Oct. 3, over Menemsha Harbor. Even Marshall Carroll had to open his Texaco Station windows to enjoy the impromptu concert. Learn more about this professional bagpiper at ladybagpiper.com.

Don’t forget Monday is a federal holiday, Indigenous People’s Day. The bakery at Grey Barn has been closed while baker Christian Walter got married. Congrats to Christian and his mom Jan Pogue on her growing family. If you signed up for the Grey Barn Bakery CSA you got to enjoy their spelt bagels according to Susan Balaban, who enjoyed hers with some “fromage blanc and sweet green tomatoes” from Mermaid Farm.

Gale force winds do not seem to hinder Derby season as it heads into its final week. Hunting season began on Oct. 5 for game birds and deer, find out about permits at dukescounty.org/hunting-fishing-permits. Chilmark Pond Preserve and Menemsha Neck Preserve are hunting-free Land Bank properties in Chilmark. Looking for orange pet or human gear, head to SBS.

Chilmark Tavern closed this week, but reopens for take-out on Oct. 9 through December. Pandora’s Box last and only day open this week with everything 50 percent off is Saturday, Oct. 10. Many thanks to Chilmark General Store whose stock has made down-Island runs unnecessary at least for now. I love that Colin Ruel hangs his artwork outside on nice days.

This is the last weekend open for the Kara Taylor Gallery. She wrote, “After months of searching long and hard for a painting studio I’m still coming up empty. Please note I’m not seeking a new gallery space, just a place to create my work, 300 square feet, year-round [with a] sink and heat.” Contact Kara at 508-332-8171 if you have a lead.

Candy Shweder’s Up-Island Pottery studio sale is Saturday, Oct. 11, from 9 am to 1 pm at 4 Fulling Mill Hill off Middle Road. Check out her new celadon glaze pieces.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, see “Borderland: The Life and Times of Blanche Ames Ames,” from 5 to 6:30 pm. A documentary that chronicles Ames’s life as an artist, an activist, a builder, an inventor, a birth control maverick, and a leader of the woman suffrage movement in Massachusetts. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Chilmark library’s Zoom invitation. On Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 6 pm join Paul Daigle of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, or WHOI, as he gives us an intimate overview of the famous institution, its vision, and mission to advance knowledge about our planet and ensure society’s long-term welfare and help guide human stewardship of the environment. Email sevans@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invite. Pick up your Take and Make craft every Thursday in October from 11 am to 4 pm. For library info see chilmarklibrary.org and sign up for the weekly newsletter on the Programs page. For the month of October play I Spy and check outside of the Children’s Room windows for “not so spooky” seasonal creatures.

Jan Buhrman’s Kitchen Porch is still at the Farmers Market and her virtual cooking classes continue, see janbuhrman.com/virtual-cooking-classes.

PathwaysArts continues open readings with the virtual Tuesday Writing and Poetry Series. Contact them for Zoom link info at PathwaysArtsMV@gmail.com or by calling 508-645-9098. If you want to share your visual project, a music project, an informative video, or readings of poetry and prose get in touch.

The Yard’s Jesse Keller Jason is offering adult virtual dance classes Mondays 2 to 3 pm and Wednesdays 10:30 to 11:30 am through the West Tisbury library. To receive the Zoom invitation, please email the West Tisbury library at wt_mail@clamsnet.org. Mollie Doyle continues to offer virtual yoga classes, see mollieyoga.com. or try a biomechanical healing Kaiut Yoga class, while Restorative Sound continues the first and third Wednesday each month, see PeakedHillStudio.com.

Walk Island Folk Pottery’s magical quarter-mile sculpture trail created by artists Bill O’Callaghan and Heather Goff, open daily 10 am to 5 pm free of charge; pottery shop is open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm, or by appointment. See islandfolkpottery.com.

The Chilmark Church Sunday 9 am services continue on Zoom and outdoors. The meeting numbers are on the website, chilmarkchurch.org.

Chilmark and beyond will miss Margaret and David Emerson who are moving to Boston on Nov. 1. We wish them well in their new home and know they’ll enjoy being closer to family. Margaret leaves her post as the Chilmark Democratic Town Committee chair and her husband David leaves his treasurer post. If you or someone you know may be interested in these positions please contact Margaret at m.emerson.mv@gmail.com or 941-441-5072. The next Chilmark Democratic Town Committee meets via Zoom on Friday, Oct. 16, 4 to 5 pm, to vote for new members and officers. This meeting is open to all registered democrats living in Chilmark. Zoom Meeting ID: 884 5584 2491 and Passcode: 568695.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855. If you need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance. You can find them and anything Covid or town related at chilmarkma.gov.

Early in-person voting in Chilmark begins on Saturday, Oct. 17, and runs daily until Friday, Oct. 30. To learn more about early voting in person or by mail, and applying for an absentee ballot see chilmarkma.gov/town-clerk. The deadline to submit a vote by mail (use your street address on your ballot or it will be rejected) or absentee application for the state election is Wednesday, Oct. 28, 5 pm either drop in the secure box next to main door of Chilmark Town Hall, 401 Middle Rd., email to townclerk@chilmarkma.gov, fax to 508-645-2110, or mail to Chilmark Town Clerk, P.O. Box 119, Chilmark, MA 02535. You can check your voter registration at sec.state.ma.us/. The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 3 state election is Saturday, Oct. 24; go to sec.state.ma.us/, or in person at Chilmark Town Hall, from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm on Oct. 24.

If you’re on Facebook, check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.